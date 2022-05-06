Photo Essay: Fort McCoy observes Memorial Day 2022 with special prayer luncheon, Part II

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss presents a special appreciation plaque...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss presents a special appreciation plaque during the 2022 Memorial Day Prayer Luncheon on May 26, 2022, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Reverend Laurie Graber and her husband Tom Graber gave a presentation as guest speakers for the event. Both Grabers discussed their ministry and the importance of Memorial Day. Were several participants in the luncheon that included special guest speakers, special prayers provided by clergy, and music to honor fallen veterans for Memorial Day. Nearly three dozen community members attended the event that also included a free lunch. The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy community members participate in the 2022 Memorial Day Prayer Luncheon on May 26, 2022, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Reverend Laurie Graber and her husband Tom Graber gave a presentation as guest speakers for the event.



Both Grabers discussed their ministry and the importance of Memorial Day. Were several participants in the luncheon that included special guest speakers, special prayers provided by clergy, and music to honor fallen veterans for Memorial Day.



Nearly three dozen community members attended the event that also included a free lunch.



The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.