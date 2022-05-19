NAVFAC Southwest Project Recognized at APWA Annual Awards 2022 Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO – Given at the APWA Annual Awards Luncheon at Hilton Mission Valley in San...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO – Given at the APWA Annual Awards Luncheon at Hilton Mission Valley in San Diego, NAVFAC Southwest’s Santa Margarita River Conjunctive Use Raw Water Pipeline military construction project (FY16 Military Construction project number P1220), completed at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, was selected for an award from the American Public Works Association (APWA) San Diego-Imperial County Chapter in the Utilities category ($26-$75 million) for 2022. see less | View Image Page

NAVFAC Southwest’s Santa Margarita River Conjunctive Use Raw Water Pipeline military construction project (FY16 Military Construction project number P1220), completed at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, was selected for an award from the American Public Works Association (APWA) San Diego-Imperial County Chapter in the Utilities category ($26-$75 million) for 2022. This successful infrastructure project was the U.S. Government’s commitment to a two-phased project emanating from a settlement agreement between the Department of the Navy and the neighboring Fallbrook Public Utilities District that resolved a 60-year water rights dispute over the Santa Margarita River. The community of Fallbrook can receive and treat raw water transported from Camp Pendleton upon completion of its own water treatment plant project. NAVFAC Southwest personnel at the Core and Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division (FEAD) Camp Pendleton members integral to the project’s recognition include: Project Manager Steve Rosenstein, Construction Manager Napoleon Arcala, Supervisory General Engineer Ben Miller, Engineering Technicians Greg Rippin and Steve Frenzel, Design Manager Miguel Ramirez, and Contracting Specialists (both since departed NAVFAC) Leilani Murray and Michelle Barlow; along with our contractor partners AH/BC Navy JV as the designer of record, and J.R. Filanc Construction, Inc. as the construction contractor. NAVFAC Southwest, as the managing agency and only federal entity recognized, received a complimentary plaque during the APWA awards ceremony on May 19, 2022 at the Hilton Mission Valley in San Diego, California.