Hundreds attend Fort McCoy’s 2022 Wellness Fair at Rumpel Fitness Center

Photo By Kaleen Holliday | Fort McCoy community members visit the Wellness Fair on May 11, 2022, at Rumpel...... read more read more Photo By Kaleen Holliday | Fort McCoy community members visit the Wellness Fair on May 11, 2022, at Rumpel Fitness Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. This was the first Wellness Fair at Fort McCoy since 2019. Dozens of people participated in a wellness run/walk and visited dozens of information stations about health and wellness. (U.S. Army Photo by Kaleen Holliday, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Hundreds of Fort McCoy community members stopped and participated in the 2022 Fort McCoy Wellness Fair on May 11 at Rumpel Fitness Center.



Participants either participated in a 5k run/walk or visited dozens of information displays featuring products and services from local businesses and post agencies.



The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (DFMWR) organized the event.



Agencies, vendors, and sponsors promoted spiritual fitness, healthy-diet options, dental health, skin care, heart health, massage therapy, personal safety, drug-and-alcohol-abuse prevention, recreation opportunities, health-insurance options, financial readiness, and more.



Dozens of DFMWR personnel worked behind the scenes to help make the event a success. Planning starts well in advance.



“It’s always a team effort to complete this event,” said Julie Pressler with DFMWR.



Starting off the fair activities was the Wellness Fair 5k Run/Walk that saw dozens participants.



Door prizes were also handed out. They included a bicycle, a kayak, and more. Door prizes are provided by sponsors and sponsorship dollars from corporate partners, DFMWR officials said.



For more information about DFMWR and related activities, go online to mccoy.armymwr.com.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at www.mccoy.army.mil, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office and the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.)