Center hosts Cinco de Mayo spin class

By Walt Johnson



Mountaineer staff



FORT CARSON, Colo. -- Ivy Physical Fitness Center held its annual Cinco de Mayo spin class May 7, 2022, with Ivy spin class instructors Lorraine Thorson and Lorrie Thorson teaching the hour and 45-minute class.



The extra-long class was designed to celebrate Cinco de Mayo; participants were able to win prizes while working out their bodies.



Cinco de Mayo is a Mexican holiday that celebrates the Battle of Puebla, May 5, 1862. The victory was one of the few battles Mexico won against France. The French plan was to colonize Mexico and exploit its natural resources and support the U.S. Confederacy.



With Cinco de Mayo the theme of the spin class, upbeat music was met enthusiastically by everyone. One spin class member, Tenesha McCloud, came to the event to be with her friends but ended up being the life of the party as she thoroughly enjoyed the music and the comradery.



“I am having an awesome time, and this is so much fun. The instructors and the music are really pumping me up,” said McCloud. “I have done spin before at different gyms, but this is my first time here and the vibes and the people are making this a very fun class. Seeing how everyone is into the music and the exercises you can’t help but want to be just as involved as they are.”



Evielin Henry enjoyed the class at her own pace.



“I come to the spin classes all the time. I’m a little older than most of the people here, but I still come out here and do what I can do and enjoy the class a lot. I like these classes because it keeps me healthy and able to keep up with my grown kids and my grandkids. I love coming to the classes with my daughters and the other ladies that I affectionately call the loud mouths who keep the class entertaining and exciting,” Henry said.



Christina Turnipseed said she loves the way the classes help her stay in good condition and even likes the fact that she still feels the effects of the class into the next day. She said the soreness she experiences lets her know she is getting the workout she desires and the full benefits from the spin class.



“I’ve been doing spin classes for three years now, and I just love the atmosphere and the instructors here that make the class fun. I admit I get sore after the classes because it gives me a full body workout that I like. When I am feeling a bit sore the next day, I know I put in a good effort in the class because I like that feeling that I am pushing my body to that limit,” Turnipseed said. Ivy Physical Fitness Center conducts spin classes each Saturday morning from 9-10 a.m. for $3 per class.