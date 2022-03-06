RIA personnel walk for PTSD awareness, treatment

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. -- June is National Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Month. The intent of the month is to raise public awareness about, and reduce the stigma associated with PTSD, and most importantly, ensure that those suffering from PTSD receive needed treatment.



Soldiers and Civilians from around Rock Island Arsenal joined together and conducted a 1.5-mile awareness walk around the post June 2 to help bring awareness for PTSD.



The walk was sponsored by the U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s Ready Resilient and Integration Division.



“According to the National Institute of Health an estimated 24.4 million people in the United States have PTSD at any given time,” said Dr. Joy Summerlin, event coordinator. “This is equal to the total population of Texas.”



According to the National Council on Disability, it is estimated that up to 30% of service members will develop PTSD within a year of leaving combat. If you add in other mental health issues such as depression, generalized anxiety disorder, and substance abuse, the number increases up to 49%.



While many people associate PTSD as something seen as an ailment affecting service members, it can occur after any traumatic event such as a car accident, shooting, combat, natural disaster, or sexual assault.



“At least half of Americans have experienced a traumatic event in their lives,” said Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Kevin Niehoff, ASC command chaplain. “It is natural to feel afraid following a traumatic or stressful situation such as military combat, natural disasters, pandemics, terrorist attacks, serious accidents and physical or sexual abuse.



If you, or someone you know is suffering from PTSD please call the Veterans Crisis Line at: 800-273-8255 and press 1. You can also chat with someone at VeteransCrisisLine.net or text 838255.



Never give up. Your life, or the life of someone you love, may depend on it.

