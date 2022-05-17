MARMC’s Dynamic Prepares For Major Overhaul

The Navy’s oldest floating dry-dock, the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s (MARMC) Dynamic, (AFDL 6), along with its companion barge (YFND 30), were towed from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story (JEBLCFS) to Lyons Shipyard Inc., in Norfolk, Virginia for a scheduled Docking Planned Maintenance Availability., May 17.



Dynamic will receive upgrades to the ballast control system, fire pumps, rail system, and tanks and undergo structural repairs.



“This is going to be a full overhaul.” said MARMC Project Manager Marvin Daughtry. “We have so many jobs to do. We have the automation system, we’re doing a complete overhaul of all the living quarters, and we’re basically upgrading everything on the barge.”



The transportation of Dynamic from JEBLCFS to Lyons took the hard work and efforts of the Dynamic crew, MARMC JEBLCFS Waterfront Operations Code 314, Lyons Shipyard contractors, and the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic. The crew only had one week to prepare the dry-dock and companion barge for transit due to operational commitments in support of three emergent Landing Craft Utilities (LCUs) dry docking in a span of 19 days, a significant achievement.



“The crew of Dynamic are true professionals.” said Dynamic Commanding Officer Lt. Cmdr. Alden Argante. “The communication between key stakeholders has been outstanding, enabling us to work through challenges. We look forward to maintaining this momentum as we continue to complete events and milestones on time.”



The 78-year-old dry-dock supports MARMC’s ship repair mission and is the second oldest Navy vessel, behind the USS Constitution. Its capabilities include the docking of Mine Countermeasure, Patrol Coastal ships, LCUs, and other crafts of similar size.



MARMC, a field activity under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States and provides support to the fifth and sixth Fleet Area of Responsibilities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 10:30 Story ID: 422030 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MARMC’s Dynamic Prepares For Major Overhaul, by SSgt Danielle Lofton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.