Airman and Family Readiness Expands Services

NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- Recently, the Airman and Family Readiness office at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, has expanded their services for members and their families.



The program encourages personal and professional well-being among Airmen through a variety of resources and events meant to enhance community relations, increase independence and maximize mission readiness.



Some available services include:

- Personal Financial Readiness

- Employment Assistance

- Family Life Counseling

- Military OneSource

- Transition Assistance

- Key Volunteer Program

- Family Emergency Assistance

- Deployment Cycle

- Wounded Warrior Program

- For a full list of services, contact the Airman and Family Readiness office at

845-563-2062



“I’ve helped people anywhere from employment assistance to trying to find childcare, counseling services, legal referrals,” said Mia Bright, Program Manager of Airman and Family Readiness at the 105th Airlift Wing. “The majority of this program is just being able to refer people to the right places, helping them if I can, personally.”



Airmen and their families receive assistance with deployments, emergencies and other major life events through the Airman and Family Readiness office, along with other support team members.



“It definitely is a collaboration,” said Paula Coloni, Director of Psychological Health at the 105th Airlift Wing. “I want whatever help is on base that can help a distressed person.”



The program also utilizes civilian contractors and partnerships to offer more opportunities to Airmen.



One civilian team member includes Senta Curran, the personal financial counselor at the 105th Airlift Wing.



“All of it is intertwined,” said Curran. “You have financial, but then the financial also works with the emotional. We make poor decisions with money when we’re stressed or unhappy.”



While the program is still in its early stages, Bright is confident the need for it will continue to grow.



“The program has a long way to come and I have a lot of trust to gain from our members,” said Bright. “The need is definitely overwhelming here, especially since you have so many upper leadership members that really care and they want their airmen to be able to have these services and know what’s available to them.”

