Enlisted Summit: building leaders

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – “In life, to truly bloom, you must fully prune,” said the 2022 Ramstein Enlisted Summit keynote speaker Anthony Brinkley, who retired as a Command Chief Master Sergeant for the 11th Wing at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.



More than 500 individuals, both in person and virtually, gathered to attend an Enlisted Summit at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 24, 2022.



The Enlisted Summit was an all-day event geared toward equipping enlisted members with tools for inspiring resilient and confident leaders.



“Today, our enlisted corps focuses on a deeper understanding of the mission and of themselves,” said 86th Airlift Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Charmaine N. Kelley. “There is so much asked of our Airmen, they are giving so much of themselves to everything, but themselves.”



The summit offered strategies on how to improve leadership skills including self care, awareness and empathy toward others.



“Military members are among the 1% in the world and they have above average careers,” said Brinkley. “But, they need to enrich themselves with experiences to build knowledge and self-awareness.”



The summit included discussions on the whole Airman concept, bettering yourself and those around you, and how to best nurture creative thinking and ingenuity in the workplace.



“Our goal is to protect our Airmen, but sometimes experience equals a barrier for growth,” said Chief Master Sgt. Bryant Roy, 86th Operations Group superintendent. “If leaders continue to use old practices, it hinders Airmen's ability to innovate and grow the future of our Air Force.”



Staying ahead of the curve is crucial for overall mission success.



“We need to be able to change with the way of the world, at the same pace that the change is happening, in order to stay ahead of it and our competitors,” said Royal air force Warrant Officer Sara Catterall, North Atlantic Treaty Organization Headquarters Command Senior Enlisted Leader.



Speakers highlighted the importance of seeking help when needed and using mental health resources offered on base.



“Before one can lead, one must remember to be the best versions of themselves first,” said Brinkly.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2022 Date Posted: 06.02.2022 Story ID: 422021 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE