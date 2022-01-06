Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy NCO Academy operations in May 2022

    Fort McCoy NCO Academy operations in May 2022

    Students in the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Academy's Basic Leader

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Students in the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Academy’s Basic Leader Course (BLC) conduct operations May 19, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The NCO Academy was activated at Fort McCoy in 1988.

    The academy is one of the largest tenant organizations at the installation providing institutional training with more than 1,800 students attending annually for the Battle Staff Noncommissioned Officer Course and BLC.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

