24th Special Operations Wing deployment cell conducts Exercise Bronze Ram 22

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Florida. – U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 24th Special Operations Wing deployment cell began conducting Exercise Bronze Ram 22 at an undisclosed location in the Southwestern United States May 27.

Since transitioning from the United States Special Operations Command to the Air Force Special Operations Command, the 24th SOW D-Cell’s primary mission is to provide unmatched support in installing bare bases anywhere in the world in a timely manner and is currently the only D-Cell unit in the entire Air Force.

“We have a very unique mission,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Tommie Taylor, the 24th SOW D-Cell superintendent. “In order to ensure that we can accomplish our mission, we have to maintain our readiness.”

Bronze Ram 22 allows the D-Cell Airmen to validate their ability to provide short-notice civil engineering, force protection, and logistics support toward a wide variety of special operation missions across the globe.

“We want to practice how we play,” said U.S. Air Force Technical Sgt. Ismael Hayes, the noncomissioned officer in charge of air transportation for the 24th SOW D-Cell. “Our mission may require us to set up on the side of a mountain where the terrain is uneven, we could face inclement weather and may even be in a hostile environment.”

Due to the challenges the unit could face, they must rely on the skill sets of Airmen from different career fields including security forces, logistics, force support, structural and electrical specialists, as well as heating ventilation and air conditioning specialists.

“We are fully embracing the multi-capable Airmen concept,” Hayes said. “I’m a logistics Airmen by trade, however that does not mean I cannot help assist other Airmen in setting up a tent, provide field feeding services, or install equipment in order to accomplish the mission more rapidly.”

Ultimately, the expertise of each individual Airmen within D-Cell plays a part in an overall mission that enables AFSOC commanders the ability to conduct missions anywhere in the world.

In just a matter of 48 hours, the D-Cell successfully set up 19 TM-75 tents, alongside one joint air transportable containerized kitchen system, one joint operations center, installing both HVAC systems and electricity through each one.

“We take a lot of pride in what we do,” Taylor said. “Seeing the final product and gratitude from our customers makes this job extremely rewarding.”

Taylor added that he hopes to continue seeing Airmen from other career fields volunteer to join D-Cell in order to sustain and use their knowledge to become part of a larger mission.

