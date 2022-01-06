ANG Readiness Center Chief recognizes multi-capable Airmen

Senior leaders from the Florida Air National Guard welcomed Command Chief Master Sgt. David Callaghan, of the Air National Guard Readiness Center, to the annual Chief’s Huddle held May 17-20 at MacDill Air Force Base, FL.



The Chief’s Huddle brings together nearly two dozen senior enlisted leaders across the Florida Air National Guard to discuss issues and challenges facing the FLANG.



During the huddle, Callaghan discussed a day-in-the-life at the Readiness Center, available developmental opportunities and resources, structure of the Readiness Center, and ended with a Q&A.



Additionally, Command Chief Master Sgt. Tracey Canady, Florida Air National Guard, presented Callaghan with a token of appreciation from FLANG Airmen along with his personal coin.



The visit marked the first time Callaghan met with the Airmen of the 290th Joint Communication Support Squadron where he received a mission brief and tour of the unit’s modernized facilities – five years in the making – that give Airmen the space and equipment they need to more easily execute missions.



“Their motto is ‘figure it out’ and it really shows,” said Callaghan. “Witnessing what these Airmen accomplish every day makes it so much easier to understand their needs, sort through priorities, and allocate resources to determine how we, at the Air National Guard Readiness Center, can best meet their needs. The culture is great, and I enjoyed meeting with these high-speed Airmen who impressed me with how much they’re accomplishing at a high level.”



Several Airmen assigned to the 290th JCSS have spent their entire career with the squadron – growing through the ranks and lending accumulated expertise to new members who join the unit. This uniquely sets them at an advantage when called upon to provide expert communication solutions for customers in the state of Florida and downrange in austere environments.



“You’ve got full-time personnel who are communication technicians during the week and managing a fleet of vehicles during drill weekends,” said Callaghan. “That’s the idea of the multi-capable Airman – an individual who’s able to fill two squares as long as they’re doing it right. I’ve seen countless examples of that today.”



He also toured the 114th Space Control Squadron where he learned of their vast capabilities delivering defensive and offensive counterspace and space situational awareness posturing them on the forefront of global space operations.



As the chief enlisted advisor at the Readiness Center, Callaghan’s primary mission is to enhance the readiness of the field. This requires honest discussions with Airmen to identify gaps in training or equipment needs. In speaking to the Airmen he visited, there wasn’t must of an ask, he said.



“They didn’t ask for much even though they’re doing more with less,” he said. “It’s a testament of their culture, their people and the love of what they do. Leadership really cultivates the mentality of mission first – people always and it shows in their Airmen’s performance. I left truly inspired by the dedication, professionalism and sense of pride found within the organization.”

