2023 Spark Tank open for submissions

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- Air Force Materiel Command uniformed and civilian Airmen are invited to submit innovative, game-changing ideas to compete in the 2023 Air Force Spark Tank competition now, with preliminary rounds open from June 1 to August 17, 2022.



The top five, most innovative and game-changing AFMC ideas will be “pitched” to a panel of AFMC senior leaders in October 2022. The panel will select the top two ideas as the major command nominees for the 2023 Air Force-wide Spark Tank competition.



Ideas must be submitted via the Guardians and Airmen Innovation Network, or GAIN app, hosted on the Department of Defense’s Platform One, and they should have the potential to make significant impacts on Air Force missions within a six-month to two-year time frame. The GAIN application will be used for all levels of the Spark Tank competition.



To create a Platform One account, individuals should visit https://login.dso.mil/ using a Common Access Card-enabled device. After creating a Platform One account, individuals can create a GAIN account at https://gain.apps.dso.mil.



All submissions must be accompanied by a three-minute video. AFMC submitters should work with their local public affairs office for clearance and posting of videos to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, or DVIDs. Please provide at least 10 working days for review.



For additional information on best-practices for winning submissions, visit https://gain.apps.dso.mil/daf/aguidetochallengestatements. For additional information and questions on the AFMC competition, contact the AFMC Commanders Accelerated Initiatives team at afmc.cdx.workflow@us.af.mil.