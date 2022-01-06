Pacific Partnership Flagship Makes Stop in Guam

By: Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi



APRA HARBOR, GUAM (June 1, 2022) – Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19), the flagship for Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22), arrived in Guam, May 26, for a logistics stop. This marks Mercy’s first visit to Guam in four years, with Pacific Partnership 2018 being the last time the ship moored in Apra Harbor. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. The mission takes place throughout the Western Pacific and Oceania.



“It is an honor to welcome the Sailors and one of the Navy’s finest shipboard medical teams from the USNS Mercy during a stop in Guam on their way to deliver humanitarian assistance to communities most in need,” said Commander Joint Region Marianas Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson. “Pacific Partnership bolsters cooperation and greater alliances between the U.S. and host nations, and we are especially grateful for the support and assistance the hospital ship will provide to these developing communities,” Nicholson said.



Approximately 800 personnel are currently supporting PP22, including representatives from the Royal Navy and the Australian Defence Force. “We are so excited to bring the Pacific Partnership team to Guam,” said Royal Navy Capt. Charles Maynard, PP22 deputy mission commander. “The exchanges from this mission create lasting bonds of friendship and trust that will last far beyond the time Mercy leaves the pier.”



While in Guam, Mercy Sailors are participating in multiple outreach events, including beach clean-up projects, support to the National Park Service for their annual Memorial Day event, and concerts for the public performed by the U.S. Pacific Fleet Brass Ensemble.



“Our team aboard Mercy embraces outreach engagements and values any way we can show support for the local community,” said Capt. Timothy Quast, commanding officer of Mercy.

“As a physician who served at the Naval Hospital in Guam for three years, I can say that it’s an honor to be back and a privilege to work again with the wonderful people of Guam.”



Several Sailors who are from Guam are also taking part in the PP22 mission.



“It feels great to return home with Mercy, supporting PP22,” said Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Raymond Uson from Yigo, Guam. “It’s been over 10 years since I’ve been home, and I’m looking forward to seeing my family and friends.”



Pacific Partnership and Mercy crew members will have a chance to explore Guam during the port visit.



“My mother and brother are currently on the island,” said Uson. “It makes me happy to see them because I know how proud they are of me. I am looking forward to eating local dishes I am accustomed to. I hope to show my Mercy family a great time around Guam and why it is special to me.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2022 Date Posted: 06.01.2022 03:26 Story ID: 421912 Location: GU