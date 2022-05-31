Photo Essay: Fort McCoy observes May as Asian-American, Pacific Islander Heritage Month with observance, Part II

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Professor Gerald Iguchi, a doctorate holder who serves as a history professor at the...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Professor Gerald Iguchi, a doctorate holder who serves as a history professor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, receives a special plaque from Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss after he gaves his presentation May 19, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The presentation was in support of Fort McCoy's observance of Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The heritage month recognizes the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States. The Fort McCoy Equal Opportunity Office organized the event. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Attendees listened to a presentation by Professor Gerald Iguchi, a doctorate holder who serves as a history professor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, on May 19, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Plus other scenes are shown from the event.



The presentation was in support of Fort McCoy's observance of Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.



The heritage month recognizes the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States.



The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Equal Opportunity Office.



