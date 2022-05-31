Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fort McCoy observes May as Asian-American, Pacific Islander Heritage Month with observance, Part II

    Fort McCoy observes May as Asian-American, Pacific Islander Heritage Month with observance

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Attendees listened to a presentation by Professor Gerald Iguchi, a doctorate holder who serves as a history professor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, on May 19, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Plus other scenes are shown from the event.

    The presentation was in support of Fort McCoy's observance of Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

    The heritage month recognizes the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States.

    The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Equal Opportunity Office.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

