Photo Essay: Fort McCoy observes May as Asian-American, Pacific Islander Heritage Month with observance, Part I

Attendees listen to a presentation by Professor Gerald Iguchi, a doctorate holder who serves as a history professor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, on May 19, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis.
Plus other scenes are shown from the event.
The presentation was in support of Fort McCoy's observance of Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
The heritage month recognizes the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States.
The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Equal Opportunity Office.
Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.
The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.
Date Taken:
|05.31.2022
Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 11:16
Story ID:
|421850
Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
