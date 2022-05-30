Cpl Sutton Rosencrantz Re-enlists at the Devil Dog Fountain

Photo By Cpl. Jennifer Reyes | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sutton Rosencrantz, a machine gunner with 6th Marine Regiment,...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Jennifer Reyes | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sutton Rosencrantz, a machine gunner with 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division re-enlists following a ceremony at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, Belleau, France, May 29, 2022. The Battle of Belleau Wood is remembered for the intensity of the fighting and sustained, as well as for the participation of the 5th and 6th Marine Regiments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jennifer E. Reyes) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl Sutton Rosencrantz, a machine gunner with 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, stands at attention during his re-enlistment ceremony in Belleau, France, on May 29, 2022.



This visit is to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their respective countries during World War I.



"I joined the Marine Corps to challenge myself both mentally and physically as well as to honor my grandfather who also served in the Marine Corps.

To me, being a Marine means having the ability to serve my country in many different aspects. Since I have joined I have had the opportunity to train foreign military forces, provide humanitarian relief to the refugees of Afghanistan, and honor the Marines who have served before me. It has been a great honor to be able to walk through these sacred grounds of Belleau Wood, especially on Memorial Day weekend. It has filled me with a sense of respect and pride that I’ve never felt before."