    Cpl Sutton Rosencrantz Re-enlists at the Devil Dog Fountain

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sutton Rosencrantz, a machine gunner with 6th Marine Regiment,

    BELLEAU, 1, FRANCE

    05.30.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl Sutton Rosencrantz, a machine gunner with 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, stands at attention during his re-enlistment ceremony in Belleau, France, on May 29, 2022.

    This visit is to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their respective countries during World War I.

    "I joined the Marine Corps to challenge myself both mentally and physically as well as to honor my grandfather who also served in the Marine Corps.
    To me, being a Marine means having the ability to serve my country in many different aspects. Since I have joined I have had the opportunity to train foreign military forces, provide humanitarian relief to the refugees of Afghanistan, and honor the Marines who have served before me. It has been a great honor to be able to walk through these sacred grounds of Belleau Wood, especially on Memorial Day weekend. It has filled me with a sense of respect and pride that I’ve never felt before."

    This work, Cpl Sutton Rosencrantz Re-enlists at the Devil Dog Fountain, by SSgt Akeel Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

