AEDC cleans up at Air Force Test Center-level of AFMC Science, Engineering and Technical Management Awards

Photo By Marti Brumley | Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) winners of Air Force Test Center-level...... read more read more Photo By Marti Brumley | Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC) winners of Air Force Test Center-level winners of the 2021 Air Force Materiel Command Science, Engineering and Technical Management Awards were announced by AEDC leadership. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Brooke Brumley) see less | View Image Page

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn. – Arnold Engineering Development Complex nearly swept the Air Force Test Center-level competition for the 2021 Air Force Materiel Command Science, Engineering and Technical Management Awards, winning 15 of the 17 categories.



“Technical excellence is the essential foundation, underpinning our ability to effectively execute AEDC’s mission,” said Ed Tucker, AEDC senior technical director. “The outstanding performance of these award winners reflects their superb technical skills and their commitment to AEDC’s vital role in ensuring the nation’s defense.”



The nomination packages are evaluated for operational impact, innovative improvements and customer focus.



The winners will now compete at the AFMC level.



• Junior Military Scientist/Engineer: 1st Lt. Mark E. Vlassakis – 746th Test Squadron



• Mid-Career Military Scientist/Engineer: Lt. Col. Bradley A. Breaux – 717th Test Squadron



• Senior Military Scientist/Engineer: Lt. Col. Paul F. Dolce – 846th Test Squadron



• Reservist-Individual Mobilization Augmentee: Lt. Col. Jonathon I. Henry – 846th Test Squadron



• Junior Civilian Scientist/Engineer: Sami I. Labban – Operating Location AC, 704th Test Group



• Senior Civilian Scientist/Engineer: Patrick J. O’Connell – Operating Location AC, 704th Test Group



• Technical Management: 1st Lt. Adam R. Doyle – 717th Test Squadron



• Technical Management Team: Combat Air Forces Engine Modernization Test Team – 717th Test Squadron



• Engineering Technician: Jonathan L. Young – Operating Location AC, 704th Test Group



• Career Achievement: Dennis A. Turnbull – 846th Test Squadron



• Gen. James Ferguson Engineering Award: Nissa Schuman – 716th Test Squadron



• Gen. Lester L. Lyles Award: Capt. Brian M. Gatzke – 717th Test Squadron



• Gen. Bernard P. Randolph Engineering Team Award: Wind Tunnel 16S High Mach Test and Evaluation Team – 716th Test Squadron



• Capt. Roland R. Obenland Engineering Award: 1st Lt. Nicholas A. O’Gorman – 746th Test Squadron



• Outstanding Scientist Team Award: AEDC Space Test Team – 718th Test Squadron