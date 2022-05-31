AAPI Heritage Month Spotlight: Airman 1st First Class Shivangi Patel

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

This month’s observance is Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage. The 17th Training Wing recognizes this culture, its diversity, and how it makes the force stronger. Each week in May, the 17th TRW will highlight service members of different backgrounds and experiences. This week we are highlighting Airman 1st Class Shivangi Patel, 316th Training Squadron student.



1. What is your job?



I am a Russian Linguist in the 316th Training Squadron.







2. Tell us about your Asian or Pacific Islander Heritage.



I am a first generation Indian American. My parents moved to America when they were young from Gujarat, India.







3. What does Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month mean to you?



I really appreciate being recognized as an Asian American in the military. I am so proud to be able to serve my country and contribute my ideas and values to the military members that serve beside me, and represent my heritage in the process.







4. What's one aspect of your heritage that you feel very strongly about?



Growing up in an Indian household meant that my highest priority was always my education. Before joining the military, I received my Bachelor's degree in Biomedical Sciences from Texas A&M University. As a linguist, our schooling is very intensive and rigorous; we acquire a vast skill-set in a very short amount of time. I really value the opportunity to learn skills I wouldn't be able to learn anywhere else, and I feel like I am representing other Indian Americans who may be interested in making a career in the military.

