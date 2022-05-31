Filipino American Admiral dedicates Virginia historical marker

Photo By Max Lonzanida | RADM Alan Reyes, Deputy Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command, provides some remarks...... read more read more Photo By Max Lonzanida | RADM Alan Reyes, Deputy Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command, provides some remarks as the keynote speaker during an unveiling and dedication of a Virginia Historical Marker honoring Filipino Sailors in the U.S. Navy on May 28, 2022. The event occurred at the Philippine Cultural Center of Virginia in Virginia Beach, Virginia. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released). see less | View Image Page

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Deputy Commander Rear Adm. Alan Reyes was the keynote speaker at the dedication of the - Filipinos in the U.S. Navy - historical marker dedication ceremony at the Philippine Cultural Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, May 28.



“On behalf of the CNO and our entire Navy, I'd like to thank the state of Virginia for recognizing the contributions of Filipino Americans to our great Navy and to our great nation for over 120 years, since President William McKinley signed an executive order in 1901 allowing the Navy to enlist 500 Filipinos,” said Reyes. “I’d also like to personally recognize the many Filipino Americans, Navy veterans, retirees, currently serving Sailors and their families who are joining us on this wonderful day here in Virginia Beach. You are truly the embodiment of why we are here today.”



According to the Council of United Filipino Organizations of Tidewater, Virginia, the majority of the estimated 45,000 Filipino-Americans living in Hampton Roads can trace their lineage directly to a Filipino ancestor who served in the U.S. Navy. This historical marker was selected as a result of Governor Ralph Northam announcing five new historical markers highlighting Asian-American and Pacific Islander history in Virginia in August 2021.



“Our supply enlisted community has many Filipino Americans in their ranks, particularly after a decades-long agreement between the US and the Philippines to allow Philippine citizens to enlist in our Navy and gain citizenship,” Reyes reflected. “My dad, a retired Navy chief warrant officer, is among those who earned US citizenship in this way, and it's a big reason I joined the Navy myself.”



Filipinos played a heroic role during World War II in resisting and delaying Japan’s efforts to take the Philippines. Up to 80,000 American and Filipino prisoners of war were forced to march 70 miles by their Japanese captors during the Bataan Death March in 1942.



Because of this shared sacrifice and ultimately victory in the Pacific, the US and the Philippines agreed to permit Filipino citizens to enlist in the U.S. Navy for decades after World War II, allowing generations of Filipino American Sailors to make immeasurable contributions to the security of our nation, including a Medal of Honor recipient, Fireman 2nd Class Telesforo de la Cruz Trinidad. He earned the Medal of Honor for extraordinary heroism in saving lives of his fellow Sailors in the aftermath of a boiler explosion on board USS San Diego in January 1915. Trinidad was himself burned about the face by the blast from the explosion. The Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro, recently announced that a future Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer will be named USS Telesforo Trinidad (DDG 139).



“As we say in the Sailor's Creed, ‘I represent the fighting spirit of the Navy and those who have gone before me to defend freedom and democracy around the world,’ I know that my own service in the Navy, especially as a flag officer, would not be possible without the courageous service of those who have served before me,” Reyes continued. “That includes many in the audience today, including my father and my mother, a 30-year active duty Sailor and a Navy spouse, with me here today.



“My parents both left their homes and families in the Philippines to build lives here in the US to raise a family and make a better life for us all. That adventure took our family across the globe but also created great challenges of separation and stress for us. This is not an easy life. But it is a life we Sailors, from Filipino American and all backgrounds, gladly live to serve our county, to defend the Constitution, and to make this a safer world.”



The dedication event was co-chaired by the Filipino American National Historical Society Hampton Roads and Hawaii Chapters, and the Council of United Filipino Organizations of Tidewater, Virginia. Virginia Beach Mayor Robert Dyer and Congressional District Representative Elaine Luria also attended the ceremony.



“We all have stood on the shoulders of men and women like my mom and dad, like the rest of our veterans and retirees and spouses here today, and we do so proudly and humbly,” said Reyes. “I look forward to the next generation of Filipino American Sailors to continue this proud legacy of service and to stand on our shoulders to attain even greater levels of responsibility and contribution to our Navy and to our Nation.



“Today, in the first quarter of the 21st century, our nation needs a strong Navy to fight and win against adversaries, and we need all Sailors whether Filipino American or any other heritage, to provide that sea power that maritime superiority to be ready to fight and win in this Maritime century,” Reyes concluded. “I humbly submit that our Filipino American Sailors of yesterday today and tomorrow are and will be a vital part of our Navy’s ability to fight and win.”



Reyes is a Supply Corps officer and serves as deputy commander for NAVSUP headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, which employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.