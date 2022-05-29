Sailors and Marines Attend Premiere of Top Gun: Maverick

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Colin Sheridan | Long Beach, Calif. (May 29, 2022) - Sailors and Marines, assigned to the 1st Marine...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Colin Sheridan | Long Beach, Calif. (May 29, 2022) - Sailors and Marines, assigned to the 1st Marine Logistics Group, and Navy Medical Center San Diego, pose for a photograph outside the Cinemark at the Pike and XD theater, located in Long Beach, Calif., during the premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick" as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Colin Sheridan/Released) see less | View Image Page

Long Beach, Calif. (May 29, 2022) - Sailors and Marines, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), the 1st Marine Logistics Group, and Navy Medical Center San Diego, attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick at the Cinemark at the Pike and XD theater, located in Long Beach, Calif., as part of Los Angeles Fleet Week May 29, 2022.



Sailors went into the premiere with their own set of expectations for the film based on their memories of seeing the original Top Gun.



“After seeing the first movie, I had expectations of continuing on with the story and seeing how the story continues on through the future,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Dyllon Canady, assigned to Navy Medical Center San Diego, from Las Vegas. “I’ve had family members see the second one already and they have all had very high things to say about it.”



“My father and I watched the original Top Gun and I would expect this one to be a little bit better because every sequel is supposed to be better,” said Airman Peter Vankuren, assigned to the USS Essex (LHD 2), from Lynchburg, Va. “I found out about the film due to a lot of friends telling me how awesome this movie is and I figured why not.”



After the showing, Sailors shared their opinions and favorite aspects of the film, drawing on their own Navy experiences.



“My favorite part of the film was how they stuck with the story line and built upon it,” said Canady. “It was cool seeing, being based out of San Diego, seeing the places that I’ve been to and being able to connect to that in a way.”



“It was a shock to me that Tom Cruise still has the same energy he did in the first film and that he was able to maintain that composure of a captain aviator,” said Vankuren. “My favorite part of the film was that at the introduction of the movie they were using somewhat the same introduction as used in the original and I love when they get back to the basics.”



Fleet Week is an annual, multi-day celebration of our nation’s Sea Services held on the LA Waterfront at the Port of Los Angeles over the Memorial Day Weekend. Free to the public, the event features public ship tours, military displays and equipment demonstrations, live entertainment, aircraft flyovers, and a Galley Wars culinary cook-off competition between Navy, Army, Marine and Coastguard teams. The event is May 24-30.



LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas.