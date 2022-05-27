Mahoney is new Commander of New York Air National Guard's 224th Support Squadron

Lt. Col. Aaron R. Mahoney, a Utica resident, formally took command of the New York Air National Guard’s 224th Support Squadron Thursday afternoon during a change of command ceremony at the Eastern Air Defense Sector.



Mahoney took command from Col. Jeffrey W. Kerneklian, who is retiring. Col. Joseph F. Roos, the 224th Air Defense Group Commander, officiated the ceremony, which was attended by approximately 75 Airmen.



“Lt. Col. Mahoney has served in several different capacities during his career and has been an outstanding leader at every stop along the way,” Col. Roos said. “Lt. Col. Mahoney is taking over a highly-trained, effective squadron and I am confident his experience, management skills and sound judgment will enable the unit to continue its superb work in support of our air defense mission.”



Born in Utah and raised in Kodiak Island, Alaska, Mahoney attended Colorado State University in Ft. Collins, where he graduated with a business administration degree in 1995. Mahoney joined the Wyoming Air National Guard in 1997 and transferred to the Oregon Air National Guard a year later.



Mahoney earned his commission as a second lieutenant in 2001. After commissioning, he served in the Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Fighter Wing as the equal opportunity action officer, the training and education officer, and commander of the unit’s services flight. In December 2004, Mahoney deployed to Iraq, where he conducted convoy operations as part of the 732nd Expeditionary Mission Support Group.



In 2007, Mahoney joined the Oregon Air National Guard’s 116th Air Control Squadron as an air weapons officer. He subsequently served at the Joint Air Defense Operations Center in Washington, D.C. as an air liaison officer for one year before transferring to the New York Air National Guard at EADS in 2010.



Since joining EADS, Mahoney has held several leadership positions in the 224th Air Defense Squadron, serving as chief of the weapons and tactics section and the standards and evaluation section. He has also served as a flight commander, a mission crew commander and as the squadron’s assistant director of operations.



Prior to his current assignment, Mahoney was the 224th Air Defense Group’s Inspector General.



Mahoney holds a master’s degree in joint operational warfare from Air Command and Staff College and is a graduate of nine Air Force or Department of Defense courses, including Squadron Officer School and the undergraduate air battle management course.



The 224th Support Squadron is a subordinate unit of the 224th Air Defense Group. The 224th ADG provides the New York Air National Guard personnel to conduct the EADS mission. A North American Aerospace Defense Command headquarters unit, EADS is tasked with the air defense of the eastern U.S.



Responsible for critical air defense systems and functions, the 224th Support Squadron installs, maintains, repairs and defends computer networks, communications and radar equipment, conducts physical plant maintenance and engineering, and provides EADS’ Security Forces and administrative support.



For more information about the New York Air National Guard, visit www.dmna.ny.gov. For more information on the 224th Air Defense Group and the Eastern Air Defense Sector, visit www.eads.ang.af.mil.

