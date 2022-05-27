Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor to Undergo Accreditation Survey

The Joint Commission (TJC) survey team will conduct their triennial survey at Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor (NHCOH) on June 6-10 2022.

The purpose of the survey by TJC is to evaluate the compliance of NHCOH with nationally established Joint Commission standards of care specific to the needs of patients, including infection prevention and control, leadership and medication management. The survey is conducted approximately every three years at U.S. Navy medical treatment facilities with the results used to determine whether, and the conditions under which, accreditation should be awarded to NHCOH.



By continuing to be an accredited organization, NHCOH enhances community confidence; provides a report card for the public; offers an objective evaluation of the organization’s performance; stimulates the organization’s quality improvement efforts; aids in professional staff recruitment; and provides a staff education tool.



An independent, not-for-profit organization, TJC accredits and certifies more than 20,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. Joint Commission accreditation and certification is recognized nationwide as a symbol of quality that reflects an organization's commitment to meeting certain performance standards. By asking for accreditation, NHCOH agrees to be measured against national standards set by health care professionals. An accredited organization substantially complies with Joint Commission standards and continuously makes efforts to improve the care and service provided.



Joint Commission standards deal with organizational quality of care issues and the safety of the environment in which care is provided. The surveyors will evaluate NHCOH’s compliance with established standards and identify strengths and weaknesses. The overall goal is not merely to find problems, but also to provide education and consultation so health care organizations can improve.

Patients and staff members may contact a Joint Commission surveyor during this survey and request a public information interview. For an appointment, please call (360) 475-4707 or 4107.

Concerns may also be brought to the attention of the Joint Commission Office at their official website: www.jointcommission.org using the “Report a Patient Safety Event” link in the “Action Center” on the home page of the website; by fax: (630) 792-5636; or by mail: Office of Quality and Patient Safety, The Joint Commission, One Renaissance Boulevard, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6081.

