RHCE Soldiers compete in 2022 Best Leader competition

Photo By Gino Mattorano | Two dozen Soldiers from across Europe competed in the Regional Health Command Europe...... read more read more Photo By Gino Mattorano | Two dozen Soldiers from across Europe competed in the Regional Health Command Europe Best Leader competition May 23-26 at Landstuhl, Germany. Six-person teams from each of RHCE’s four direct reporting units competed for a chance to represent RHCE at the MEDCOM Best Leader competition in June. While individuals from each DRU team competed together as a squad, participants were evaluated individually in each category to determine who was the top Junior Officer, Noncommissioned Officer and Junior Soldier. The top officer, top two NCOs and top three Soldiers from the competition will form an RHCE squad that will compete at the MEDCOM Best Leader Competition at Fort Benning, Ga. in June. (Photo illustration) see less | View Image Page

Two dozen Soldiers from across Europe competed in the Regional Health Command Europe Best Leader competition May 23-26 at Landstuhl, Germany.



Six-person teams from each of RHCE’s four direct reporting units competed for a chance to represent RHCE at the MEDCOM Best Leader competition in June.



The grueling four-day competition consisted of; day and night land navigation, Army Combat Fitness Test, weapons zero and qualification, a rugged terrain course and 12-mile road march, one mystery event, a 50-question written examination and an oral board.



“The Best Leader competition is designed to promote “esprit de corps” while recognizing Soldiers who demonstrate a commitment to the Army values and embody the warrior ethos,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Kyle Brunell, Regional Health Command Europe. “This competition recognizes these Soldiers for their ability to perform a wide variety of warrior tasks and battle drills, their knowledge of various military subjects, and their superb military bearing and communication skills.”



When the dust settled and the points were tallied, the winners of the RHCE Best Leader competition were:



Best Squad Category: Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

• 1st Lt. Zachary Rojas

• Staff Sgt. Christian Manjarrez

• Sgt. Dean Santos

• Spc. Emilia Grant

• Spc. Caleb Nawman

• Spc. Jhoshua Alfaro



Junior Officer Category:

• Capt. John Brandsma, Public Health Command Europe



Non-Commissioned Officer Category:

• Sgt. Jhoshua Alfaro, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center



Junior Soldier Category:

• Spc. Caleb Nawman, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center



While individuals from each DRU team competed together as a squad, participants were evaluated individually in each category to determine who was the top Junior Officer, Noncommissioned Officer and Junior Soldier. The top officer, top two NCOs and top three Soldiers from the competition will form an RHCE squad that will compete at the MEDCOM Best Leader Competition at Fort Benning, Ga. in June.



RHCE’s Best Leader Squad is:

• Capt. John Brandsma, Public Health Command Europe

• Staff Sgt. Joseph Tokash, MEDDAC-Bavaria

• Sgt. Jhoshua Alfaro, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

• Spc. Caleb Nawman, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

• Spc. Bradford Carter, MEDDAC-Bavaria

• Pfc. Brandon Smith, MEDDAC-Bavaria



According to senior Army officials, maintaining the readiness of the medical force is vitally important to the overall readiness of the Army.

“It takes a special kind of Soldier to do these type of things,” said Brig. Gen. Mark Thompson, RHCE commanding general. “Being a Soldier is already a full-time job, and the fact that you took the time to train and prepare to represent your organization makes you all winners in my book.”



Thompson challenged the competitors to take what they learned from the competition and teach others and motivate them to compete.



Spc. Bradford Carter, a behavioral health technician from the MEDDAC Bavaria Team, says that he enjoyed the opportunity to participate in the Best Leader competition.



“This is exactly what I signed up for,” Bradford said. “This type of training challenges you mentally and physically. It makes you a better Soldier, a better teammate, a better leader and a better follower.”



During the awards ceremony, Brunell thanked the competitors for their hard work and dedication and challenged them to continue to improve.



“I am one proud, sergeant major,” said Brunell. “Seeing what you endured and how hard you worked to persevere, made me so proud. You have all represented your commands well, and I know our team will make us all proud at the MEDCOM competition!”