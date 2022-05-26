Vermont Army National Guard to host public tour of range June 7th

Photo By Marcus Tracy | This image was designed in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop to accompany press releases...... read more read more Photo By Marcus Tracy | This image was designed in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop to accompany press releases from the Vermont National Guard. (Vermont National Guard photo illustration by Acting Deputy Public Affairs Officer Marcus Tracy)(A banner, text, color overlay, and logo were added to the original photo) see less | View Image Page

The Vermont Army National Guard will host a public tour of Camp Ethan Allen Firing Range on June 7.



The tour will run from 2:00 p.m. until approximately 5:15 p.m. that Tuesday afternoon.



Those interested in participating in the public tour can find more information, including registration details, at www.vtguard.com/range. Due to transportation constraints, the tour is limited to the first 20 registrants.



This particular tour will focus on unit training, with anticipated stops to view 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry (Mountain) conduct live-fire exercises during their annual training.



“This tour program represents another opportunity for us to engage with our communities,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Knight, Vermont adjutant general. “The range has been here for a long time, but many people have never had the opportunity to see what kind of training occurs here.”



Located in Jericho since the 1920’s, EAFR provides training opportunities not available in any other New England state. The Army Mountain Warfare School serves as the only military mountaineering school in the United States Army, serving students from all branches of the military as well as foreign allies. The Vermont National Guard acts as the program manager for the National Guard biathlon program, and EAFR boasts what many consider the best biathlon course in eastern America.



“While the range has served the training needs of the Vermont National Guard and the region for nearly 100 years, our capabilities have increased dramatically in recent years,” said Lt. Col. David Fabricius, range chief plans and operations officer. “Units from all over come here to qualify on mounted crew served weapons and we continue to adapt to meet new training standards for rifle and pistol qualification standards, in addition to many other training opportunities year round.”



Consisting of over 11,000 acres, EAFR also serves as the home to the headquarters of the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), as well as the headquarters and Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion 172nd Infantry (Mountain). The mission of the range is to provide equitable, effective and efficient management of EAFR resources to support force readiness and execution of federal, state and local missions while improving infrastructure and preserving the environment. They are tasked to support the training of Infantry Brigade Combat Teams in individual, team, and squad validation.



To register for the tour, complete the contact form located on www.vtguard.com/range. For additional questions contact Acting Vermont National Guard Public Affairs Officer Maj. Scott Detweiler: 802-227-2779 or john.s.detweiler.mil@army.mil.