Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220525-N-NO356-0277

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Maurice Brown 

    Navy Office of Information East

    NEW YORK (May 25, 2022) - U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines man the rails of USS Bataan (LHD 5) as they arrive in New York in the Parade of Ships to kick off Fleet Week New York 2022. Fleet Week New York, now in its 34th year, is the city’s time-honored celebration of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, and witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. The week-long celebration has been held nearly every year since 1984 and will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maurice Brown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 19:11
    Story ID: 421689
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220525-N-NO356-0277, by PO3 Maurice Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Bataan

    Fleet Week New York

    Parade of Ships

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    Manhattan
    Fleet Week New York
    Parade of Ships

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT