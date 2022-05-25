Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220525-N-NO356-0211

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Maurice Brown 

    Navy Office of Information East

    NEW YORK (May 25) - Her Majesty’s Ship Protector (A-173) of the United Kingdom, sails into New York harbor during the Parade of Ships kicking off Fleet Week New York. Fleet Week New York, now in its 34th year, is the city's time-honored celebration of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen and witness first hand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. The weeklong celebration has been held nearly every year since 1984 and will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maurice Brown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 19:11
    Story ID: 421688
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220525-N-NO356-0211, by PO3 Maurice Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fleet Week New York

    HMS Protector

    A-173

    TAGS

    Royal Navy
    Fleet Week New York
    Parade of Ships
    HMS Protector
    A-173

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT