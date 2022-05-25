220525-N-NO356-0404

NEW YORK (May 25, 2022) - Argo class patrol vessel, USCG Hermes (WPC 109), left, and the amphibious assault ship USS Milwaukee (LCS-5) participate in the Parade of Ships kicking off Fleet Week New York 2022. Fleet Week New York, now in its 34th year, is the city's time-honored celebration of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen and witness first hand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. The weeklong celebration has been held nearly every year since 1984 and will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen this year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maurice Brown)

