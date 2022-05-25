WoE Combatives Tournament

Story by: Sgt Tamillyah Jo



Fort Campbell, Ky.—Soldiers throughout the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) compete in the 101st annual combative tournament as part of the 80th Anniversary, Week of the Eagles at Fort Campbell, Ky., May 25, 2022.



Week of the Eagles has been held since 1974, created by Maj. Gen. John Cushman, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who rebuilt the division after Vietnam. As part of WoE, each Brigade will be hosting sporting and Air Assault competitions, open houses, Air Assault demonstrations ceremonies and much more.



"This is a great morale booster for everyone," said Sgt. 1st Class Paul Reese, Combatives Competition Director. " Not only does this gives Soldiers a chance to show the skills they trained hard to have, but this shows how effective Modern Army Combatives is for real-world situations in combat."



Combatives are a vital part of the Army, and at any given moment, a Soldier could find themselves in a situation where combatives could be the only option. Learning martial arts will serve you well anywhere you go in life.



Historically, martial art has been a large part of the Army's well-storied history, which is another reason it is still around today. By continuing this tradition, Soldier's past and present will lead the way for future Soldiers to follow.



This three-day tournament consisted of service members in varying weight classes, from Bantamweight to heavyweight, competing in a single elimination combatives tournament. The winner is determined by either a point base system or by forcing the opponent to "tap out."



While many Soldiers may sign up to compete, there can only be one champion per weight class, thus separating those talented individuals from the rest.



"During this tournament, 89 soldiers sign up to compete," said Reese. "In the end, we will reward the first and second place competitors."



Throughout this three-day competition, the rules are modified each day. No kicking was allowed on the first day of the preliminary round, and only takedowns from starting position and submission moves were authorized. On the second day is the semi-finals, which will enable competitors to open palm strike their opponents to the head area, and close palm to the body. Chin guards are not worn on the final day, and close palm blows to the head area are permitted.



"My main concern is to ensure the safety of these competitors," said Cpt. Jacob Trigleth, Master Combatives Trainer. "Combatives is a very competitive sport that needs highly trained professionals to oversee discrepancies, and that is what I will do."



Throughout this competition, soldiers worked hard and showed tremendous sportsmanship and resilience.



I had a great time, and I am incredibly proud of myself and the other champions," said Spc. Damion Gaskins, 1st Brigade Combat Team's welterweight winner. "I worked hard, so having the chance to compete was a victory by itself. The fact that I won has been a refreshing morale booster."



Week of the Eagles has not only given Soldiers a chance to show their talents, but it has also given Soldiers a morale boost for future WoE events.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.26.2022 18:49 Story ID: 421683 Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WoE Combatives Tournament, by SGT Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.