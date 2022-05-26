Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard seasonal stations open for summer boating season

    BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    On Lake Erie, Station Lorain operates from the Vermillion River to Avon Point, Ohio, and
    Station Ashtabula operates between Geneva, Ohio, and Girard, Pennsylvania. On Lake Ontario,
    Station Sodus Point operates, weekends, in and immediately around Sodus Bay, New York, and
    Station Sackets Harbor operates, weekends, between Stony Point and Tibetts Point, New York.

    Seasonal stations compliment year round Coast Guard stations to provide additional assistance to
    the influx of recreational boaters and will be operational from May 30 to Sept. 5, 2022. The
    majority of search and rescue cases for which the Coast Guard has the responsibility to respond
    occur between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The stations will coordinate with local area first
    responders to respond and provide assistance to boaters in distress. This seasonally operated
    station provides a secondary operating location, improving Coast Guard response times to better
    serve the public during the summer boating season.

    The Coast Guard strongly encourages all occupants of vessels to wear life jackets while on the
    water. Well-fitting life jackets with bright colors and reflective tape are recommended as these
    will greatly assist search and rescue efforts in the event of an emergency.

    Boaters are also reminded that although ambient air temperatures have started to rise throughout
    the region, water temperatures remain below 50 degrees Fahrenheit. At this temperature, sudden
    exposure can cause cold water shock and prolonged exposure can cause hypothermia.

    All boaters are asked to remain alert at all times and to keep an eye out for one another. The
    Coast Guard frequently broadcasts requests for assistance from Good Samaritans on VHF-FM
    Channel 16.

    -USCG-

