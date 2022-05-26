The Coast Guard Auxiliary will be on scene inspecting recreational vessels as part of the Coast
Guard’s commitment to recreational boating safety. They will be checking to ensure vessels are
in compliance with recreational boating safety requirements. The Auxiliary will also be available
to answer any questions and provide guidance on how to correct any identified deficiencies. This
free, non-attributional inspection will help ensure mariners are prepared before the summer
boating season.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary is a uniformed, volunteer organization consisting of 21,000 civilian
members across the nation. These volunteers are instrumental in completing the U.S. Coast
Guard’s mission of ensuring safety of those on the water.
Please direct any further inquiries to the Sector Lake Michigan Public Affairs Officer at (414)
405-6436 or via email at Phillip.C.Gurtler@uscg.mil
-USCG-
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 17:26
|Story ID:
|421677
|Location:
|MILWAUKEE, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Free Coast Guard Auxiliary Vessel Safety Checks, by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
