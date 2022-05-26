The Coast Guard Auxiliary will be on scene inspecting recreational vessels as part of the Coast

Guard’s commitment to recreational boating safety. They will be checking to ensure vessels are

in compliance with recreational boating safety requirements. The Auxiliary will also be available

to answer any questions and provide guidance on how to correct any identified deficiencies. This

free, non-attributional inspection will help ensure mariners are prepared before the summer

boating season.



The Coast Guard Auxiliary is a uniformed, volunteer organization consisting of 21,000 civilian

members across the nation. These volunteers are instrumental in completing the U.S. Coast

Guard’s mission of ensuring safety of those on the water.



Please direct any further inquiries to the Sector Lake Michigan Public Affairs Officer at (414)

405-6436 or via email at Phillip.C.Gurtler@uscg.mil



-USCG-

Date Taken: 05.26.2022
Story ID: 421677
Free Coast Guard Auxiliary Vessel Safety Checks, by PO3 Omar Faba