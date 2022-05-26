Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Free Coast Guard Auxiliary Vessel Safety Checks

    MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    The Coast Guard Auxiliary will be on scene inspecting recreational vessels as part of the Coast
    Guard’s commitment to recreational boating safety. They will be checking to ensure vessels are
    in compliance with recreational boating safety requirements. The Auxiliary will also be available
    to answer any questions and provide guidance on how to correct any identified deficiencies. This
    free, non-attributional inspection will help ensure mariners are prepared before the summer
    boating season.

    The Coast Guard Auxiliary is a uniformed, volunteer organization consisting of 21,000 civilian
    members across the nation. These volunteers are instrumental in completing the U.S. Coast
    Guard’s mission of ensuring safety of those on the water.

    Please direct any further inquiries to the Sector Lake Michigan Public Affairs Officer at (414)
    405-6436 or via email at Phillip.C.Gurtler@uscg.mil

    -USCG-

    TAGS

    USCG
    Auxiliary
    Lake Michigan
    Vessel Safety Checks
    VSC

