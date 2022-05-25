Faces of MCIPAC: Cpl. Arika Armell

“It feels great being back,” said U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Arika Kamaka O Kealoha Nissi Armell, an administration specialist with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Corps Base Hawaii.



Born at the iconic coral-pink Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, Hawaii, Armell, has since then, moved around the country quite a bit due to her father’s military career. From a young age, Armell had to deal with the stressors and challenges that came with being a military child.



“Having to move around a lot made it difficult,” explained Armell. “Moving meant leaving behind all of the friends I had made and starting over.”



Her father served in both the Marine Corps and Army during his military career. But it was during his time as a Marine, and while stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, that he met his wife, Armell’s mother, a Hawaiian local. Armell’s parents, her father, a Native American, and mother, a Pacific Islander, come from rich and proud heritages. Their cultures both contributed to who Armell is today.



Armell had two role models in her parents. Her father provided purpose, direction, and motivation in every aspect of her life growing up. His influence led her to the Marine Corps, as he would describe the “Corps” as something that would challenge and reward her, by pushing her and revealing her full potential.



“I found my father’s words to be true through the Marine Corps core values honor, courage, and commitment, as well as through the discipline I was taught undergoing the challenges boot camp provided me, changing me into the Marine I am today,” described Armell.



She also attributes many of her values to her mother, who showed the value of hard work through the way she handled life’s challenges. “She taught me to never let anything get to you, just keep pushing forward,” said Armell. Her mother taught her the importance of caring for others and loving your family.



“My way of showing my respect and honoring them is to never quit or give up. To learn, progress and adapt,” said Armell.



One of Armell’s favorite movies is called Princess Kaiulani, a movie that explains the history of Pacific Islanders, showing some of the struggles her ancestors have faced. The movie reminds her that she comes from a bloodline of warriors and to carry on the tradition of being a warrior, which she does so proudly.



Armell attributes her strong yet caring and adventures character to her parents and heritage. Embracing the warrior mindset, she pushes her limits and mentors her Marines. When faced with adversity, Armell remembers where she came from and the values taught to keep her going.



18-years later, Armell finds herself back in Hawaii, serving as a Marine aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii much like her father did; guided by the lessons and wisdom provided by her parents and heritage.



“It feels great being back [in Hawaii], I missed the ocean, the weather, the food and my family,” said Armell.



Armell now attends the Airman Leadership School at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, which is a distinct opportunity to improve her leadership skills. After graduation she plans to re-enlist in the Marine Corps and pursue her goal of becoming a Drill Instructor so she can help build and mentor new recruits for a promising future in the Marine Corps.

