AAPI panel highlights mentoring, diversity

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command held a Cross-Cultural Mentoring Panel, May 24, in conjunction with the observance of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.



The event was hosted by Amanda Gentry, Director, Sensors Directorate, Air Force Research Laboratory, who is also the AAPI Major Command Barrier Analysis Working Group lead.



Panel members included Edwin Oshiba, Acting Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations, and Environment; Maj. Gen. (Retired) Sharon Dunbar, Vice President of Cross-Company Business Initiatives, General Dynamics Mission Systems; Dr. Yoon Hamrick, Director of Staff, Ogden Air Logistics Complex; 1st Lt. Sofia Smith, Medical Laboratory Scientist, 711th Human Performance Wing, Air Force Research Laboratory; and Staff Sgt. Kevin Blevins, Technician, United States School of Aerospace Medicine.



The panelists spoke on personal experience and identity as members of the AAPI community and addressed topics ranging from finding a mentor and community, to micro-aggressions, meritocracy and more.



“I credit those people who opened themselves and cared, to making a difference in my life and career. Find people who will listen,” said Dunbar on the importance of seeking a mentor and the support of what she calls “interventionary leaders.”



“People look up to you as an example of what you can aspire to be,” said Oshiba, sharing advice on mentorship and representation given to him by another AAPI leader during early days of his career. “That was the first time I realized that I have the responsibility to consciously give something back.”



To view the full video recording of the event, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/video/844821/asian-american-and-pacific-islander-heritage-month-mentoring-panel.



The next mentoring panel will be June 8, held in conjunction with Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Pride Month. For up-to-date event information and mentoring resources, visit https://www.afmc.af.mil/careers/AFMC-Mentoring/ .

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 17:37 Story ID: 421532 Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AAPI panel highlights mentoring, diversity, by Marisa Alia-Novobilski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.