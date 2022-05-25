NAVFAC Pacific Engineer Selected as U.S. Embassy Bangkok’s Employee of the Month

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Thailand’s Senior Engineer, Imjai ’Gung’ Hirunmas, was selected as U.S. Embassy Bangkok’s Employee of the Month for April 2022.



“Congratulations to Gung for being chosen as Employee of the Month and we thank her for her more than 20 years of service for the ROICC here in Bangkok," said U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Michael Heath.



Hirunmas manages dozens of construction projects from inception to completion in five different countries. She recently oversaw the early completion of a maintenance support facility for the Royal Thai Army and U.S. Army Strykers postured in Thailand for joint military exercises.



“This facility has strengthened Thai-U.S. bilateral cooperation and interoperability,” said Joint U.S. Military Advisory Group Thailand’s Land Capabilities Director Lt. Col. Silvino Silvino. “The Royal Thai Army will utilize this facility well into the future as they continue to modernize their capabilities and response to humanitarian disasters and border security challenges.”



She also provides engineering advice and support to Offices of Defense Cooperation at various U.S. Embassies in developing and programming for future security cooperation construction projects in the region.



“Gung is very deserving of this level recognition,” said ROICC Thailand’s Supervisory General Engineer Erin Sanders. “As her supervisor, I’m really happy that her family and colleagues were here to celebrate this achievement with her.”



Hirunmas continues to embrace her role as ROICC Thailand’s senior engineer, guiding the project team and engaging stakeholders and other foreign government agencies toward solutions under budget and on schedule.



“It is such a great honor for me to receive the employee of the month award,” said Hirunmas. “This is one of the most significant events of my professional career. A special thanks to the NAVFAC Pacific management teams and colleges as they continue to facilitate and encourage me to successfully execute our projects.”



Hirunmas is a graduate of King Mongkut Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. She also recently received her 20 years of federal service award and is one of the first employees of ROICC Thailand when it was established in 2001.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2022 Date Posted: 05.25.2022 14:20 Story ID: 421511 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Pacific Engineer Selected as U.S. Embassy Bangkok’s Employee of the Month, by KRISTA CUMMINS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.