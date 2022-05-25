Retired General Robinson and Congresswoman Castor empower MacDill leaders



MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla – A women’s senior leadership panel with guest speakers, retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Lori Robinson and U.S. Congresswoman Kathy Castor, was held May 23 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.



MacDill’s women leadership initiative committee organized the panel to give MacDill service members the opportunity to hear Robinson’s and Castor’s stories of resiliency and to positively impact future Air Force leaders.



The panel members were asked questions about topics ranging from gender equality, getting out of one’s comfort zone and how to be a better leader.



Robinson was the first female four-star general in the history of the United States Air Force as well as becoming the highest-ranking woman to lead a unified combatant command. When asked about what it was like to be a woman in a historically male-dominant field, she responded,



"When we would have dinner with the president, I was the only woman in the room, and what it taught me was being comfortable with yourself, which was not easy.”



She continued with explaining how these situations helped her to be self-aware and how to become a better commander, because she knew people were counting on her and that she was a part of a team.



Castor shared her personal inspiration coming into office in Tampa Bay and highlighted the diversity of the local community.



“My parents were both public servants, so that’s where my inspiration to serve came from, and it’s an honor to represent my hometown in congress,” Castor said. “The Tampa Bay area is diverse, we are fun, we look out for the little guy, and we’re a faithful patriotic community.”



Later during the discussion, Robinson spoke about being willing to mentor people different from you. One quote in particular stood out to Suzy Hansen, a panel attendee.



“What the general said about not being able to become what you can’t see was really powerful,” Hansen said. “I think it’s important to have as much representation of underrepresented people in leadership positions, and having these examples ahead of us to look for inspiration is incredibly valuable.”



After being asked about workplace challenges, Robinson reflected on her career of service and emphasized the importance of being a good listener and being accepting, not just in leadership, but in daily life.



“What I wish I had done earlier in my career was learn to listen, not get ready for my answer before the person was halfway done with their question, but to truly listen,” Robinson said. “If you’re a supervisor, when you sit down with folks you work with, whether you agree or disagree, just listening to them is so important.”



Another major topic spoken about was having people that you can rely on to get you through tough times. This message resonated with Maj. Kristy Hopp, the 6th Air Refueling Wing deputy chaplain.



“What really stuck out to me was when (Robinson) talked about the importance of having family support,” Hopp said. “My husband, who was a part of the church, left his priesthood in order for me to go active duty, so it was really meaningful for me to hear that.”



The guest speakers shared their experiences to give hope to the next generation of leaders wherever they serve next and inspire them to not just follow in their footsteps, but to break new boundaries, and be the change they want to see in the world.

