U.S Air Force firefighters and Army medics hone readiness skills at Chabelley Airfield

CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, Djibouti-- U.S. Air Force fire protection specialists with the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron fire department recently conducted joint training with U.S. Army medics from the 2nd Squadron, 183rd Cavalry Regiment at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti.



The joint readiness exercise served as their annual inspection to meet national regulations and stay proficient in evacuation procedures where they responded to a simulated vehicle fire with injuries.



“Due to our unique situation of being deployed and having the opportunity to train with joint services, the fire drill was upgraded to a full-blown fire training exercise with our exceptional medical team,” said Staff Sgt. Ian Robinson, a fire protection crew chief who serves as a shift captain and training manager for the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron fire department. “Going from a simple car accident to having multiple patients, the first responders had to use teamwork and quick decision making to accomplish all tasks safely and with 100% accuracy.”



During the exercise, the firefighters reinforced basic skills of advancing hose lines, attacking a car fire, and extricating victims. The true purpose was to put newer crew chiefs and firefighters in leadership roles to prepare them for the next step in their careers.



“To get them comfortable with being uncomfortable, crew chiefs in training are put in charge of a team and supervised as they make decisions to ensure they create a solid base for their future in the fire service,” said Robinson.



The 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron fulfills a crucial role as part of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, located in East Africa, which provides personnel recovery task forces, intra-theater airlift, base operating support integrator, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities, and aircraft launch and recovery in support of U.S. Africa Command and U.S. Central Command operations.

