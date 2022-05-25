Sentry Savannah 22-1 builds warfighter readiness, lethality, air superiority

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Morgan Whitehouse | An F-15 Eagle assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing, Florida Air National Guard, flies...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Morgan Whitehouse | An F-15 Eagle assigned to the 125th Fighter Wing, Florida Air National Guard, flies over the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Georgia, during exercise Sentry Savannah 22-1 May 12, 2022. Sentry Savannah is the Air National Guard’s premier counter air exercise, encompassing 10 units of fourth- and fifth- generation fighter aircraft, which tests the capabilities of warfighters in a simulated near-peer environment and trains the next generation of fighter pilots for tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse) see less | View Image Page

Approximately 1,300 Total Force Airmen, joint personnel and civilian partners as well as over 50 airframes participated in exercise Sentry Savannah in Savannah, Georgia, May 2-15, 2022.



Hosted by the Air Dominance Center at Savannah’s Combat Readiness Training Center, Sentry Savannah is the Air National Guard’s premier counter air exercise that showcases the nation’s combat aircraft readiness.



“Sentry Savannah is the National Guard Bureau’s premier counter air exercise specializing in fourth and fifth generation fighter tactics,” said Lt. Col. Steven Thomas, exercise director for Sentry Savannah 22-1. “The purpose of the exercise is to be able to bring in all of these different assets and be able to train face to face and learn from each other and learn the different tactics that each fighter brings to a fight to a near-peer adversary.”



Fighter aircraft involved in year’s exercise included F-15C Eagles from the Florida ANG, F-16 Fighting Falcons from the South Carolina ANG, F-22 Raptors from the Virginia ANG, F-35A Lightning IIs from Utah’s Hill Air Force Base, as well as F-22s and T-38 Talons from Tyndall AFB, Florida.



Throughout Sentry Savannah, air and ground crew exercised the ability to rapidly generate and fight in simulated air battles in a military operations airspace that stretches from Charleston, South Carolina to Orlando, Florida, and stretches from 30 miles to 120 miles off the East Coast.



“The clear benefit here at Sentry Savannah is the tactical air combat training,” said Capt. Kevin Danaher, pilot, Florida ANG. “We get to integrate with different airframes from across the country and learn about what other airframes bring to the fight. When we work together, we’re really able to bring out the strengths in each airframe.”



In addition to providing a one-of-a-kind air battle practice space, Sentry Savannah also offered pilots an opportunity to accomplish a significant portion of their annual flying requirements in a mere two weeks and served as a capstone for 22 pilots enrolled in Tyndall AFB’s F-22 training program.



In total, participants of this year’s Sentry Savannah successfully launched approximately 680 sorties, with each event centered on developing multi-capable Airmen equipped with the Agile Combat Employment mentality.



“Another advantage of Sentry Savannah is that each unit has to pick up and do operations away from home station which makes you get more into the expeditionary mindset,” said Danaher. “You have to think critically, innovate and overcome the inevitable challenges you’re going to have from doing your operations not at home which mimics what we do when we actually project power in real-world situations.”



Exercises like Sentry Savannah are a crucial tool for the warfighter to maintain readiness to integrate, operate and execute air superiority for the full-spectrum of conflict.



“The common theme from our senior leaders is that we have to train for tomorrow’s fight,” said Thomas. “That is exactly what Sentry Savannah does. We are the only CRTC training the next generation of fighter pilots for tomorrow’ fight today.”