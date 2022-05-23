U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Virtual Recruiting Event

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Story by Kyler Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Great Lakes and Ohio River Division

    CINCINNATI -- On June 15, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. EST, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division is hosting a virtual recruitment event.

    The event will begin with opening remarks from LRD Division Commander Col. Kimberly Peeples. Following the remarks, a presenter will share the many benefits of working with USACE. These benefits include the ability to work remotely, flexible work schedules, generous paid time off, student loan repayment/forgiveness, quality health/dental/vision insurance, and many more. LRD also emphasizes a culture with work/life balance, public advocacy that directly impacts our nation’s communities, diversity and inclusion, and prioritizes continual learning and career advancement.

    Our districts will share more information about their specific mission sets throughout our area of operation, including the wide-array of opportunities that exist throughout the Great Lakes and Ohio River basin. These seven districts include Buffalo, Chicago, Detroit, Huntington, Nashville, Louisville, and Pittsburgh.

    Recruiters from each district will be standing by to answer questions, schedule and conducting interviews with interested applicants.

    Available positions across LRD include biologists, civil engineers, contract specialists, deckhands, electrical engineers, equipment operators, industrial hygienists, mechanical engineers, project planners, project schedulers, program analysts, realty specialists, welders, project managers, and many other positions requiring varying levels of education and experience.

    To register for the event, visit https://tinyurl.com/y2gvnlyw. Pre-registration will begin on May 25, 2022.

    For those interested but unable to attend, LRD is allowing resumes to be submitted at the registration link. Recruiters from one of LRD’s seven districts will follow up with applicants to determine if there is a position available for them.

    For questions, contact one of our district recruiters for more information.
    Buffalo, NY: david.j.conboy@usace.army.mil
    Chicago, IL: eric.t.daniels@usace.army.mil
    Detroit, MI: nicole.m.lavis@usace.army.mil & brandom.m.rutkowski@usace.army.mil
    Pittsburgh, PA: elaine.lisk@usace.army.mil
    Huntington, WV: caitlin.s.artman@usace.army.mil
    Louisville, KY: joel.c.hardin@usace.army.mil
    Nashville, TN: danita.j.jones@usace.army.mil

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 16:10
    Story ID: 421430
    Location: CINCINNATI, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Virtual Recruiting Event, by Kyler Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Virtual Recruiting Event

    USACE
    Ohio River
    Great Lakes
    Recruiting
    Hiring
    Virtual

