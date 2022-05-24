JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska– The 673d Force Support Squadron hosted a celebration at the Arctic Warrior Event Center on May 17, 2020, to commemorate Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.



The celebration included unique dishes from AAPI cultures and performances of various dances of Polynesian descent, such as the Hawaiian ‘Hula’ dance, Tahitian ‘Ori Tahiti’ dance and the Samoan ‘Taualuga’ and ‘Siva’ dances.



“I love sharing my culture and heritage with people I meet and it always leaves a lasting impression,” said Nina Needham, a member of the AAPI community. “When people talk about May being AAPI Heritage month, people can’t wait to try the food, witness the dances, and partake in a small showcase of our culture and spirit.”



The event was an opportunity to demonstrate the contributions of the AAPI community to broader American culture.



“This event is my home away from home,” said Master Sgt. Judith Berry, a pharmacy technician from the 673d Medical Support Squadron. “It doesn’t matter what background each one of us has in our group. We connect because we have the same passion for sharing with JBER our rich Asian and Pacific Islander culture.”



The event gave the JBER community a glimpse into the AAPI culture. It also served as an opportunity to connect, learn about different backgrounds and bring awareness to the importance of AAPI heritage in the United States.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2022 Date Posted: 05.24.2022 14:54 Story ID: 421396 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBER Celebrates Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, by A1C Shelimar Rivera-Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.