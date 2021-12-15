CFSCC Spotlight: CSpOC Specialist represents Guardian Ideal

Courtesy Photo | Specialist 4 Quineaja Davis stands for a photo in front of the Combined Force Space...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Specialist 4 Quineaja Davis stands for a photo in front of the Combined Force Space Component Command headquarters building Dec. 13, 2021, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. An Electromagnetic Duty Operator working at the Combined Space Operations Center, Davis recently won the CFSCC third quarter award in the junior enlisted category, in part because she helped in the effort to monitor secure U.S. Space Command and commercial satellite communication links during the emergency airlift operation at Kabul Airport, ensuring the evacuation of more than 124,000 U.S. citizens and multi-national refugees from Afghanistan. (U.S. Space Force photo by Lt. Col. Mae-Li Allison) see less | View Image Page

When Specialist 4 Quineaja Davis enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 2018, she did not foresee that she’d join the U.S. Space Force just two years later. However, in many ways, it seems like being a future leader in the Space Force was always in the cards.



Davis is an Electromagnetic Duty Operator (EDO) working at the Combined Space Operations Center (CSpOC) on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. She and her team maintain DoD satellite communication links for warfighters across the globe, 24-hours a day, seven days a week. The CSpOC reports to the Combined Force Space Component Command (CFSCC) and executes operational command and control of space forces, providing tailored space effects on-demand to support combatant commanders and accomplish national security objectives.



“I joined the Air Force to further my horizons with what life has to offer outside the comfort of my hometown, Charlotte, N.C.,” said Davis. “I was interested in the journey of being in different environments, experiencing different cultures,. I wanted to view things from a different perspective.”



Besides seeing and experiencing something different than her hometown, Davis wanted to make a difference and challenge herself.



“Growing up, I was always looking for ways to challenge my mind,” she said. “Not only understanding how things worked, but understanding the ‘why’ behind that was satisfying for me.”



Since joining the CSpOC team, Davis has excelled. Recently, she won the CFSCC third quarter award in the junior enlisted category. One of her major accomplishments that led to her winning the recognition was that she monitored secure U.S. Space Command and commercial satellite communication links during the emergency airlift operation at Kabul Airport, which ensured the evacuation of more than 124,000 U.S. citizens and multi-national refugees from Afghanistan.



“This experience was unbelievable,” said Davis. “I’ve supported mission communication links for as long as I’ve been an EDO but have never seen the impacts of my efforts on live television. Knowing that I played a part in this operation really gives me that comfort that even though we are behind the scenes we still have such a heavy impact.”



Davis’ other accomplishments include supporting personnel recovery and humanitarian response conducted by joint and coalition forces. Also, she recently completed the instructor’s certification course, and is now able to conduct on-the-job training for other EDOs.



Davis, who also happens to be the first specialist to promote at Vandenberg SFB, feels like being in the U.S. Space Force is where she’s always been meant to be.



“I was excited to participate in a military branch that was focused on diversity,” Davis said about one of the reasons she joined the USSF. “We have the opportunity to make a change for the better.”



The U.S. Space Force is a specialized service required to secure and defend the United States’ interests in space, with the responsibility to develop and grow leaders and warfighters who will secure space.



Capitalizing on being the newest service since the Air Force was established in 1947, Guardians are shaping a new organizational culture with a focus on space as a warfighting domain, emboldening Guardians to produce game changing outcomes. Called the “Guardian Ideal,” this innovative approach to talent management has five conjointly supporting objectives: Connect in a Collaborative Environment, Lead Digital Enablement, Generate and Integrate Talent, Develop and Employ Talent, and Integrate Resiliency.



In many respects, Davis represents the ‘Guardian Ideal’ and the future of the U.S. Space Force.



“Specialist Davis brings to the table diversity of perspective, commitment to collaboration and teamwork, and is dedicated to doing her very best in this important role as an EDO,” said Chief Master Sgt. Grange Coffin, the CFSCC Senior Enlisted Leader. “We are fortunate to have talented Guardians like her on this team.”



When asked what advice she’d offer those interested in joining the USSF someday, Davis said her advice would be to come into it with a mindset to grow and be actively involved in making positive changes.



“This is an opportunity to partake in a branch that is not only focused on the critical mission itself but also focused on the wants and needs of our Guardians,” she said. “Space Force is constantly evolving, looking for ideas to adopt specifically from Guardians themselves. So, if you’re wanting to make a change bigger than yourself I would highly recommend joining.”