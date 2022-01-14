Marine personal experience helps build US - Japan relations

Another Marine was on air Sept. 8, 2021, when FM Uruma, a community-based broadcasting station, invited him to its show.



Ichiro Umehara, Camps Courtney and McTureous community relations specialist, has been waiting for the opportunity to introduce Lt. Col. Caleb D. Eames, director of the Communication Strategy and Operations, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, III Marine Expeditionary Force, to the show called “Information from Camp Courtney.” In this program, Umehara shares any information that relates Camp Courtney and the U.S. Marine Corps in Okinawa to the neighboring community through FM Uruma.



“He was one of the coordinators for the Media Round-Table with Okinawa and Japanese media that took place on Kadena Air Base in 2016,” said Umehara while introducing Eames on air. “Unfortunately he rotated off the island before it happened.”



Sugako Matsumoto, the radio personality, was thrilled and said that this specific event was the trigger to why FM Uruma launched their program with Camp Courtney. She explained the situation at the time of inception.



“We have lived next to each other for a long time but had no knowledge of what our military neighbors are doing and how they live,” said Matsumoto. “However, now due to this program, our listeners can get to know the people of the base. Lt. Col. Eames is the one who inspired us indirectly. It’s fate.”



Eames was stationed in Okinawa from 2010 to 2016 and came back the summer of 2020.



Umehara introduced the listeners to Eames’s other major event while he was in Okinawa the first time.



After the Great East Japan Earthquake shook the northern part of Japan and a devastating Tsunami hit the northeast coastline on March 11, 2011, Eames went to Oshima Island in Kesennuma City, Miyagi Prefecture, March 27, 2011, as part of Operation Tomodachi, a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief launched by the United States forces. When the earthquake and tsunami hit, Eames, then with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, was less than a day away from Indonesia for a scheduled disaster exercise, and was recalled to join relief efforts in Tohoku.



According to Eames, he still keeps in touch with the families he met 10 years ago. Eames and the families in Oshima have visited each other's homes and their children have spent extended periods of time in each other’s houses in a sort-of makeshift home stay program between the families. He was invited to the 10 year anniversary ceremony of the disaster at Kesennuma on March 11, last year.



“It was a privilege to be there and see how the city and islands have not just rebuilt the buildings and the infrastructure, but also rebuilt the spirit,” said Eames. He was delighted to see the happy smiles on people.



Matsumoto was surprised to learn that Eames and his family have kept in touch with the families of Oshima survivors for 10 long years, not because it was part of an exchange program but because he wanted to.



"It's such a wonderful story of being able to stay in contact, not just through FaceTime or calls, but in person ... having the children of Oshima come visit and stay in our house. We love those kids just like we love our own," said Eames.



Another event that he contributed towards was a disaster prevention workshop. It was open to local communities in which he invited people from Fukushima Prefecture in an effort to share lessons learned from a disaster area. He hoped that by being able to share their knowledge, they can help Okinawans prevent and prepare in advance in the event something similar occurs in Okinawa.



Umehara also shared with listeners Eames volunteer activities with the local daycares. “It is not a mission but it is more personality. I really appreciate that we have such Marines like Lt. Col. Eames with us, so we can continue making the effort to be a bridge of two communities.” said Umehara.

