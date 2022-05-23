Frank Cable Holds Change of Command

Photo By Seaman Wendy Arauz | APRA HARBOR, Guam (May 23, 2022) – Capt. John Frye, left, relieves Capt. Albert...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Wendy Arauz | APRA HARBOR, Guam (May 23, 2022) – Capt. John Frye, left, relieves Capt. Albert Alarcon as commanding officer of the Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), during a change of command ceremony held aboard the ship, May 23. Frank Cable is one of two U.S. Navy submarine tenders that provide maintenance, hotel services, and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Wendy Arauz/released) see less | View Image Page

The Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) held a change-of-command ceremony aboard the ship, May 23, 2022.



Capt. John Frye, from San Diego, relieved Capt. Albert Alarcon, from Lancaster, California, as the commanding officer of Frank Cable. Alarcon has served as commanding officer of Frank Cable since February 2020. Alarcon heads to Hawaii, where he will serve as Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMSUBPAC).



Under Alarcon’s command, Frank Cable earned several awards in 2020 and 2021. This included back-to-back Battle Efficiency “E”, Repair Red “R”, Weapons Readiness White “W”, Supply Readiness Blue “E”, and the Captain David M. Cook Food Service Excellence Award.



Other awards were the Personnel Readiness White “P”, Communications and Cyber Awareness Green “C”, Navy Exchange Command Retail and Service Excellence Award, Navy Exchange Command Retail and Service “Best in Class” Award, Navy Surgeon General Health and Wellness Blue “H” Award (gold star), Navy League Admiral Vern Clark Safety Excellence Award, Secretary of the Navy Environmental Excellence Award, Navigation and Operations Red and Green “N”, Medical Readiness Yellow “M”, and the Commander, Pacific Fleet Retention Excellence Award.



Frank Cable was also awarded the Meritorious Unit Commendation Medal for their service between March 15, 2020 and June 30, 2020. When COVID first appeared in Guam, the crew supported Guam’s overall response, which included sequestering and ultimately establishing the Clean Workforce that sustained U.S. 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed submarines and surface combatants for 54 weeks. They also supported the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 74).



“It has been an absolute honor and privilege to serve such an outstanding crew,” said Alarcon. “Watching them grow together as a family, watching them support and sustain one another every day, and ultimately watching them respond to unprecedented challenges with unprecedented performance was the highlight of my 26 years of service to our country. I am very proud of their remarkable achievements -- both as lead tender and lead maintenance activity in Guam, and as U.S. 7th Fleet's expeditionary tender.”



Frye joins Frank Cable from COMSUBPAC, where he served as Director for Strategic Forces, Nuclear Weapons, and Force Protection.



“I'm excited to join such a talented and diverse group that brings enormous capability to the Indo-Pacific region,” said Frye. “By not only executing its primary mission of expeditionary repair, rearm and resupply at a high level of excellence but also by improving interoperability with our allies and partners.”



Rear Adm. Jeffrey Jablon, Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, provided remarks that were read during the ceremony praising the accomplishments of crew during Capt. Alarcon’s tenure as commanding officer.



“The last two years have been some of the toughest our generation has had to face,” said Rear Adm. Jablon in remarks read to the crew. “Capt. Alarcon, under your leadership, USS Frank Cable responded with professionalism, innovation, and grit. While the world shut down, you kept doing your jobs repairing, rearming, and resupplying the entire Western Pacific Submarine Force.”



Frank Cable, forward-deployed to Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. Frank Cable recently returned from patrol conducting expeditionary maintenance and logistics in support of national security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



For more information about Frank Cable visit our Facebook page www.facebook.com/FrankCableAS40.