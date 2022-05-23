167th Mission Support Group Airmen participate in annual training event

Approximately 90 167th Mission Support Group Airmen participated in an annual training event at Camp Dawson, Kingwood, W.Va., May 14-19.



Multiple training stations and scenarios were presented to the Airmen to shore up basic fundamental skills and enforce mission critical skills in an unfamiliar joint setting similar to a deployment, according to Col. William Annie, 167th Mission Support Group commander.



“My overall goal is for my group to become more resilient as they face and overcome a multitude of difficulties during training,” Annie said.



The training was delivered with a crawl, walk, run methodology with an expectation to demonstrate proficiency in the run phase. Weapons qualification, tactical radio communication, active shooter, shoot and move tactics, emergency management and chemical,

biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive training were among the various readiness-enhancing courses provided by 167th MSG members for their fellow group members. Additionally aircrew flight equipment Airmen provided land navigation training.



The training presented opportunities for cross-talk amongst the various squadrons within the mission support group, comprised of logistics, security forces, civil engineering, force support and communications functions.



“I always want to ensure that my commanders and NCO’s are sharp and practice synchronization,” Annie said.

