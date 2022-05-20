Nevada Air Guard promotes general officer at Nellis

The Nevada Air Guard promoted its newest leader to the rank of general officer last week.



And instead of promoting at the base in Reno — where most of the organization serves given it houses the state’s only Wing — the promotion occurred at a location the Nevada Air Guard is looking to grow: Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas.



Troy Havener, the Nevada Guard's newest assistant adjutant general-Air, reached the rank of brigadier general Friday, May 13, during a ceremony at the Nellis Club at the active duty base in Las Vegas.



“It's an honor and privilege for sure, something I never expected or felt entitled to,” Havener said before the ceremony last week. “My wife and I are committed to continue to serve as long as we are making a difference. Being given this opportunity and responsibility to lead as a general officer allows us to keep serving -- it's great.”



Recently, the Nevada Air National Guard’s 232nd Operations Squadron reclassified and moved from Creech Air Force Base, about 40 miles north of Las Vegas, to Nellis as the 232nd Combat Training Squadron with squadron command staff at U.S. Air Force Warfare Center. Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, commander of the warfare center, was in attendance during Havener's promotion ceremony, along with Nevada adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry, who presided.



Before his most recent stint as the commander of the 144th Fighter Wing in Fresno, California, Havener served as the Air National Guard Advisor to the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center at Nellis. During that time, his family made Las Vegas their home, and they stayed there even as he commanded the fighter wing in Fresno.



"I think we are in a good place right now (in the Nevada Air Guard),” Havener said. “We are a resilient and diverse force of Airmen and leaders who have embraced ACOL (Accelerate Change or Lose) as an imperative. Nevada Air National Guard members clearly understand the global situation of strategic competition, and we are training and executing mission tasks with a focus on global competitors.”



He added: “I’m optimistic at where we are at in terms of our people. There are always process improvements and a new mission narrative that can be better refined or improved upon. I think like any state or organization there will be areas in which we are doing things like we have always done them, or we can find new innovative ways to be better. I look forward to helping figure that out.”



Havener, a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, commissioned in 1993 and served over nine years in the active duty as an F-15C pilot, flight commander and AT-38 instructor pilot.



In 2002, Havener joined the Iowa Air National Guard and served in various 132nd Fighter Wing roles, including F-16 instructor pilot and commander of the Air National Guard Distributed Training Operations Center. In 2015, he began work in the National Guard Bureau’s Air Operations Directorate as operational training infrastructure enterprise lead, where he established live, virtual and constructive operational training capabilities for the 90 Air National Guard wings. Havener also served as vice wing commander of the 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth, Minnesota, before becoming the Air National Guard Advisor to the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas.



“Given his knowledge, experience, and relationships built through a variety of mission sets and leadership roles during his career, Col Havener is without a doubt the right person at the right time to serve as assistant adjutant general of the Nevada Air National Guard,” said Maj. Gen. Ondra, Nevada adjutant general. “It only makes sense for us to build these partnerships with the active duty force at Nellis here in the great state of Nevada."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2022 Date Posted: 05.20.2022 14:43 Story ID: 421204 Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nevada Air Guard promotes general officer at Nellis, by Capt. Emerson Marcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.