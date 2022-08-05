V Corps Soldiers Tour Auschwitz, Birkenau for Spiritual Resiliency

Oświęcim, Poland – While in Krakow, Poland, for multinational exercise Defender-Europe 22, Victory Corps Soldiers were given a chance to tour the Auschwitz and Birkenau Concentration Camps as part of a spiritual resiliency trip, May 8.



Thirty-one Soldiers took part in the guided tour of the concentration camps, hosted by Victory Corps chaplains Cpt. Brad Wysomierski and Cpt. Joseph Lively.



“We're here now to remember how evil can spread, how evil can exist in the world, and hopefully, to this level, it never happens again,” said Cpt. Wysomierski.



The Auschwitz and Birkenau concentration camps were part of a series of sites built by the Nazis during World War II for the purpose of mass execution and forced labor of Jews and other groups of people the Nazis deemed undesirable.



Trips like these are part of the Chaplain's Spiritual Resiliency program which exist to build Army strength through bolstering individual spiritual fitness, one of the 5 pillars of the Command’s Holistic Health and Fitness initiative. The Auschwitz tour specifically highlighted personal faith, resolve and the eventual triumph over evil, all components of Spiritual Resilience.



Victory Corps is America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe and works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European theater such as the 1st Infantry Division, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, and 4th Security Forces Assistance Brigade.

