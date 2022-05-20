Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Army Reserve leader visits Fort McCoy, Part I

    Army Reserve leader visits Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Story by Christopher Hanson 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Stephen Sullivan, the Chief Financial Officer and Director for Resources, Installations, and Materiel for the Office of the Chief of the Army Reserve, visited Fort McCoy from April 25-27 to learn more about the installation and see facilities throughout the post.

    Sullivan’s visit included an initial overview briefing by Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss with other members of the Fort McCoy Garrison command team as well as several Fort McCoy workforce leaders and members.

    The visit also included tours of barracks buildings and dining facilities used for the Operation Allies Welcome mission at Fort McCoy between Aug. 15, 2021, and Feb. 15, 2022. And Sullivan received an aerial tour aboard a UH-60 Black Hawk that showed him the entire installation.

    At the end of his visit, Sullivan said he learned a lot more about Fort McCoy.

    “I count this as my first visit to Fort McCoy,” Sullivan said. “The last visit was kind of cut short in the middle of august last year. I was on the ground and then everything spun up for Operation Allies Welcome (OAW), so I definitely wanted to commit to coming back as soon as possible. I think the thing that struck me the most (in this visit) is the commitment of the entire staff — from the garrison commander and command sergeant major down to the directors. As we went around and visited the different facilities like the airfield, the dining facilities, and the medical training, every single staff member I met was passionate about what they were doing and had exceptional facilities.”

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

