    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fueling Performance - Fats

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Story by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Miller 

    National Guard Bureau - Army National Guard - G3 - Training Division - Leader Development Branch

    Who knows all of the good and bad types of fats and in which foods? We can give you a great start with today's Fueling Performance episode on Fats!

