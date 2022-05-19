Fort McCoy observes May as Asian-American, Pacific Islander Heritage Month with observance

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Professor Gerald Iguchi, a doctorate holder who serves as a history professor at the...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Professor Gerald Iguchi, a doctorate holder who serves as a history professor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, gives his presentation May 19, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The presentation was in support of Fort McCoy's observance of Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy community members gathered at McCoy’s Community Center on May 19 to observe May as Asian-American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month.



The observance, organized by Master Sgt. Ana Guzman-Gregory with the Fort McCoy Equal Opportunity Office, featured Professor Gerald Iguchi, a doctorate holder who serves as a history professor at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.



The Department of Defense (DOD) officially stated its observance of AAPI Heritage Month in a letter from Under Secretary of Defense Gilbert R. Cisneros, Jr.



“This year's theme, ‘Advancing Leaders Through Collaboration,’ recognizes the collective benefits resulting from a spirit of community, cooperation, and cultural engagement. Despite racial and ethnic barriers to advancement, generations of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders sacrificed, and continue to serve, as military members and civilian employees. In 2021, they comprised approximately 8 percent of DOD’s enlisted force, 6 percent of the commissioned officer corps, and 12 percent of civilian employees. There are many leaders from the Asian-American (and) Pacific Islander community who served in DOD with distinction and in mission-critical positions such as Vice Adm. (Retired) Raquel C. Bono, former Director, Defense Health Agency; Dr. David Chu, former Uner Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness; and Gen. (Retired) Eric Shinseki, the first Asian-American four-star general and 34th Chief of Staff of the Army.”



During his presentation, Iguchi reviewed personal experiences and worked to tie world events to Fort McCoy and the famed 100th Infantry Battalion that trained at then-Camp McCoy in the 1940s.



In a 2020 article by the Army Center for Military History at , it states the “decorated 100th Infantry Battalion was one of the first units to train at Camp McCoy when it expanded in 1942. The 100th Infantry Battalion (Separate) was activated June 12, 1942. It was composed of more than 1,400 second-generation, American-born Japanese men, also known as “Nisei” (NEE-say).



“The War Department removed them from Hawaii out of fear of renewed Japanese attacks and also stopped accepting Nisei for military service,” the article states. “The battalion commander and some of the company-grade officers were Caucasian; the rest of its officers and enlisted men were Nisei. In an Aug. 25, 1967, article for The Real McCoy, then-civilian employee Kenneth Koji recalled his time at Camp McCoy as a member of the 100th.



“‘The officers and men of the unit lived in tents, which reminded the men of basic training,’ Koji wrote. ‘New Camp McCoy cantonment was under construction during 1942 and was ready for use in September, at which time we moved to the new post. Everyone was tickled to be on the new Post after months of tent city life.’”



Iguchi said he was adopted by Japanese parents and raised in southern California. He discussed his father’s time in internment camps in World War II and how it affected his father. He also discussed other family members who served in the U.S. military during World War II and after.



After his presentation, Iguchi received a special appreciation plaque from Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss.



In the DOD announcement, it also states more on the importance of AAPI Heritage Month.



“The richness of the AAPI Heritage promotes an intercultural exchange and fosters diverse perspectives in (DOD),” the letter states. “For example, alternative medical practices rooted in Asian traditions, like acupuncture, provide relief to American warfighters recovering from injury. Asiari cuisines are a staple in the American economy; there are restaurants located on our military installations, and in every major city of our country we can see their cultural influence. American Marines, Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Guardians, and their families have experienced a breadth of Asian and Pacific Island culture leading to lifelong connections that became extended family and friends.



“America, as we know it, would not be the same without the vibrancy of the AAPI communities in our society,” Cisneros’ letter states. “We honor their enduring legacy and contributions to our nation and stand united in fostering a community of belonging for all people.”



