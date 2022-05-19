Vermont Guard provides rotary-wing capability demonstrations for Austrian delegation

Photo By Donald Branum | Chief Warrant Officer 4 Phil Vietje, an aviation instructor with C Company, 3-126th...... read more read more Photo By Donald Branum | Chief Warrant Officer 4 Phil Vietje, an aviation instructor with C Company, 3-126th Aviation (Air Ambulance), Vermont Army National Guard, shows Austrian Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner around a UH-72 Lakota helicopter at the VTARNG Army Aviation Support Facility in South Burlington, Vermont, on May 12, 2022. The Vermont National Guard and Austrian Defence Ministry signed a State Partnership Program agreement May 11, 2022, to strengthen interagency cooperation and mutually improve in cyber defense, information operations, military mountaineering, humanitarian and disaster assistance response, and other areas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Don Branum) see less | View Image Page

On May 12, a day after representatives from the Vermont National Guard and the Republic of Austria formally entered into a State Partner Program, Austrian Defence Minister Klaudia Tanner and staff were provided with rotary-wing flight demonstrations at Camp Johnson, the Vermont National Guard Joint Force Headquarters in Colchester, VT.



The first involved a VTNG HH-60M medevac, a variant of the UH-60 Blackhawk utility helicopter. The aircraft approached from the southeast before coming to a level hover and deploying a flight medic lowered by winch.



Once on the ground, the flight medic demonstrated the procedure for securing a casualty litter for evacuation by winch. After the flight crew retrieved and loaded the litter, the helicopter departed the area momentarily before returning to pick up the combat medic, also winched to the cabin as the HH-60M hovered at an altitude of 60 feet.



As the HH-60M left the area, a LUH-72 Lakota light utility helicopter approached, landing near the Austrian delegation. After receiving a pre-flight safety and procedures briefing, Tanner and Vermont’s Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight boarded the helicopter for a flight over the Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho and Lake Champlain.



A second presentation was held at the VTNG flight facility in South Burlington. Austrian delegates were given hands-on briefings and tours of the interior of HH-60M and LUH-72 Lakota aircraft in the flight facility hanger area. Delegates noted the similarities between HH-60M Austrian Air Force S-70A helicopters. Although not planned, Austrian delegates were in the right place at the right time to observe F-35A flight operations including landings at Burlington International Airport.



Returning to the flight facility by LUH-72, Minister Tanner was provided a luncheon where the meetings and discussions with female Vermont Guard members were held before the delegation’s departure.