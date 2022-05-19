National Aviation Maintenance Technician Day: A day for recognition and remembrance

In recognition of National Aviation Maintenance Technician Day, the 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron will host an open house May 20, 2022, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.



The open house will take place in Hangar 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is open to anyone who has base access. Attendees will have the ability to speak with aircraft maintainers and tour a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.



National Aviation Maintenance Technician day is celebrated annually on May 24th.



“National Aviation Maintenance Technician Day is a day dedicated to all those who work behind the scenes to put safe, reliable aircraft in the air every day,” said 2nd Lt. Alexander Amstutz, 86th Maintenance Squadron Precision Measurement Equipment Laboratory flight commander. “Our maintainers cannot get enough recognition for what they, and what their families go through, to keep the mission going.”



May 24th was chosen as NAMTD in honor of Charles E. Taylor, who is known as the father of aircraft maintenance. Taylor was an American machinist, mechanic and inventor who used his maintenance skills to build and maintain the engines used by the Wright brothers.



The maintainers at Ramstein Air Base support the C-130J Super Hercules, C-21, and C-37 aircraft. Additionally, they provide support for varying aircraft that use Ramstein Air Base as a logistics hub.



While being a maintainer often provides challenges, most describe the career field as rewarding.



“I love working on C-130s,” said Tech. Sgt. Matthew Durrenberger, 86th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman. “We have the ability to go anywhere. Even the worst of days were some of the best days of my life.”



Maintainers work on a variety of components to ensure airplanes are functioning properly. Making engine repairs, repairing leaks in fuel tanks and calibrating equipment are just a few examples of what these extraordinary Airmen do on the job every day.



“Maintainers truly take their part in the Profession of Arms seriously,” Amstutz said. “They understand the outcome of a single misstep can be fatal. The pride they have in what they do, and who they do it with, is second to none!”

