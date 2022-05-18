Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Pacific Awards $83 Million Contract for Wharf Improvements at Naval Base Guam

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Story by KRISTA CUMMINS 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded an $83 million firm-fixed price contract to Black Construction Corp. of Harmon, Guam on May 13 for the design and construction of wharf improvements at Naval Base Guam (NBG).

    “This is welcome news for Naval Base Guam as it will help modernize our facilities,” said Capt. Michael Luckett, NBG commanding officer. “The renovation of the wharf will allow us to provide more services for vessels in order to support the fleet.”

    The work to be performed includes the renovation and modernization of Berth 2 to provide full capability to support vessels with the proper depth of water, sufficient wharf length, power and utilities.

    Work will be performed in Guam with an expected completion date of September 2024.

