NAVFAC Pacific Awards $83 Million Contract for Wharf Improvements at Naval Base Guam

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded an $83 million firm-fixed price contract to Black Construction Corp. of Harmon, Guam on May 13 for the design and construction of wharf improvements at Naval Base Guam (NBG).



“This is welcome news for Naval Base Guam as it will help modernize our facilities,” said Capt. Michael Luckett, NBG commanding officer. “The renovation of the wharf will allow us to provide more services for vessels in order to support the fleet.”



The work to be performed includes the renovation and modernization of Berth 2 to provide full capability to support vessels with the proper depth of water, sufficient wharf length, power and utilities.



Work will be performed in Guam with an expected completion date of September 2024.

